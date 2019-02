Submitted

Clearwater Library is holding an open house today, Feb. 15, from 2—4 p.m., where local residents are invited to meet new branch head Kaylea Prime and provide feedback on how the library can help better serve the community.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to implement my ideas for this branch and to service this community that I have grown to love,” said Prime.

Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, contact Prime by phone at 250-674-2543 or email kprime@tnrd.ca.