Clearwater healthy living classes live-streamed for those in self-isolation

Those interested can follow along with yoga, body conditioning exercises, and mental wellness talks

Lou Benton is one of the instructors with the District of Clearwater’s Community Recreation and Healthy Living program who is live-streaming classes on Facebook for free to help keep residents in shape well self-isolating. Facebook photo

Now that people are spending copious amounts of time at home, some may be getting a little restless and stir crazy, so the District of Clearwater (DOC) has decided to stream various activities from its Community Recreation and Healthy Living (CRHL) program on Facebook.

Those interested can follow along with everything from yoga, body conditioning exercises, as well as mental and emotional wellness talks, with the DOC considering adding more activities like kickboxing and gymnastics in the near future.

“We were just tossing around how you could do things — with people doing painting and everything online — so we thought, why don’t we just present our Community Rec and Healthy Living program out to the people,” said Leslie Groulx, chief administrative officer for the DOC.

“It’s pretty busy. We have a really high enrollment in our program, so we were just brainstorming.”

Groulx added the instructors are happy to lend their time because they want to help the community and keep people’s spirits up, and the videos have been gaining a lot of traction online.

The CRHL program cancelled all its in-person classes indefinitely on March 17, giving all registered participants a credit to their accounts to put toward future programs, and on March 24 the program began to post daily wellness videos on its Facebook page to help residents maintain physical and mental health.

Anyone wanting to follow along with the recreational videos can catch Lou Benton’s 30-minute workouts, Sylvia Arduini’s yoga sessions, and Vix Meyer’s mental wellness talks at www.facebook.com/clearwaterhealthylivingprogram/

You can join them live, or watch the videos any time after that fits your schedule.

newsroom@clearwatertimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clearwater Times