Clearwater Elks hold food drive for food bank

Clearwater Elks Lodge #499 members held a food drive for the Clearwater and District Food Bank at the Elks weekly pancake breakfast Aug. 4. Marnie Brunell, vice president of the Clearwater Elks, Pearl McAloney, secretary of the Clearwater and District Food Bank and Linda Selbee, finance chair of the food bank serve up some hot grub to those who stop by.
