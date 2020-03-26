Clearwater COVID-19 precautions update

Local groups and facilities taking measures to keep the public safe

All Buy-Low Foods locations will be offering preferred shopping to customers who wish assistance or extra consideration, including seniors and those living with disabilities. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day of the week. File photo

Given the potential health concerns regarding COVID-19, local groups and facilities are taking certain precautions to keep the public safe.

We’ve put together an updated list to keep local citizens informed.

Buy-Low

Effective March 18, for the first hour of the day, all Buy-Low Foods locations will offer preferred shopping to customers who need assistance or extra consideration, including seniors and those living with disabilities. Buy-Low welcomes all customers but hopes that preference will be given to those with special needs for the first hour operation each day. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day of the week.

Clearwater Chamber of Commerce

For people in self-isolation, the Chamber of Commerce has contacted the following businesses that will be available to help by delivering essential needs.

Buy-Low already has deliveries for orders more than $50 on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Staff are also willing to look at arrangements for those in need, and accept credit card payments. Phone 250-674-2213.

Pharmasave will deliver to those who can’t leave self-quarantine — rules apply for prescriptions, and electronic payments are accepted. Call 250-674-0058 to discuss.

Home Hardware will deliver to people self-quarantining over and above their normal building material deliveries call 250-674-3717 for payment and delivery arrangements.

Rona North Valley supply will also deliver to people self-quarantining over and above their normal building material deliveries. Call 250-674-3386 for payment and delivery arrangements.

Double R Pizza delivers and accepts credit and debit. Phone 250-674-2663.

Pioneer Fresh Foods (Pioneer Market and Meats) delivers and accepts electronic payments. Phone 250-674-1133.

Wells Gray Inn will deliver food and drink (with suitable ID) and accepts electronic payments, credit, debit or e-transfer. Phone 2500674-2214.

Peter Bradstock IT, Networking and Technology — computer services, supplies and repairs, including remote support and also accepts electronic payments. Call 250-320-0060.

School District 73

To encourage compliance with social distancing measures, School District 73 (SD73) is closing all play structures at school grounds effective March 23.

Closure signage is being installed this week at the play structures at elementary schools throughout the district. The fields and play courts at school grounds aren’t closed, though social distancing signage will be posted.

“Schools are closed, our students are at home,” said Alison Sidow, Superintendent of SD73, in a recent press release.

“We are taking these additional steps to limit groups from gathering on the play structures, courts and fields to protect our students, their families, and our community.”

WorkBC

Both WorkBC’s Clearwater and Barriere locations are asking people to call their offices before visiting to confirm hours of operation or to access telephone and virtual services with staff. WorkBC’s Clearwater office can be reached at 250-674-2928 or info@clearwateremployment.ca. WorkBC’s Barriere office can be contacted at 250-672-0036 or infobarriere@clearwateremployment.ca

Curiosity Shoppe

The Curiosity Shoppe (thrift store) in Clearwater will be closed indefinitely. Donations can be left under the roof by the door.

A&W

Due to COVID-19 the Clearwater A&W will be operating with minimal staff on shift, to help prevent the spread. Business is slowing down because of precautionary measures to combat the virus. It’s asked that customers have patience in these conflicting times, as there may be a wait on orders. Staff at A&W are keeping product levels low to avoid too much waste and have fresher food for those who order. Staff apologizes if this is an inconvenience.

Clearwater Youth Soccer Association

Due to the current COVID-19 situation and recommendations changing daily, the Clearwater Youth Soccer Association has decided to wait until April 8 to make an announcement about whether it’s going to postpone the startup of soccer or completely cancel the 2020 soccer season. If it’s decided the season will be cancelled, any current registrants will be refunded in full.

Hospital Auxiliary shop and the Fine Things

Hospital Auxiliary shop and the Fine Things will be closed until further notice. Donations can be left and will be processed when operations begin again.

Trinity Shared Ministry

Trinity Shared Ministry, which worships at the Catholic Church building at 9 a.m on Sundays, has also suspended services until sometime in the future.

Let us know

If your company, organization or group is taking precautions, send us an email at newsroom@clearwatertimes.com or give our office a call at 250-674-3343 so we can help keep the public informed. We will add more information as it becomes available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clearwater Times