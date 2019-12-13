Clearwater Carpet Bowlers make yearly donation

Clearwater Carpet Bowlers has made its yearly donation to three local charities in the amount of $750, which will be divided three ways among the Clearwater and District Food Bank, Evergreen Acres building fund and the Dr. Helcken Memorial Hospital auxiliary.

Members of the carpet bowlers, who have been around since 1985, pay a dollar each twice a week to participate and at the end of each year, they vote on which three local charities to donate the money to.

READ MORE: 2018 donation by Carpet Bowlers

Carpet bowling is held at Evergreen Acres Hall on Mondays and Thursdays from 1-3 p.m. For non-members, a $2 drop-in fee is required.

newsroom@clearwatertimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter