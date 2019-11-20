A curious horse at Revelstoke Saddle Club. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Clearing today in Revelstoke

High three degrees

  • Nov. 20, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Clearing. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness early this evening. Low minus 4.

Tomorrow: Clearing in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Limited visibility with fog. Watch for slippery sections and slush.

West to Sicamous: Fog patches.

Highway 23

North: Watch for slippery sections.

South: Fog patches.

For more information see DriveBC.

Previous story
B.C. closer to getting provincial Chinese Canadian Museum
Next story
Happy Birthday Noreen

Just Posted

Most Read