Clearing begins at Parksville property on Despard Avenue

Clearing begins at property on Despard Ave. and Alberni Hwy for a subdivision. - Michael Briones photo

InSight Holding has an approved development permit to facilitate a subdivision layout and installation of works and services at Alberni Highway and Despard Avenue in Parksville.

Clearcutting has began at the property. According to the City of Parksville, the environmental window for clearing of this property, located at 151 Despard Ave. W and 292 Stanford Ave. W, is from August to March each year. The city said it is to their understanding, a notice of clearing has been delivered to adjacent properties.

The initial development concept submitted by Nigel Gray of Macdonald Gray Consultants showed a mixed-density development of nearly 300 units, including an assisted-care facility. The housing would feature a blend of high-density apartments or townhomes, a medium-density “patio home” development and small-lot, single-family homes.

— Submitted by the City of Parksville