Cleared land

Site clearing is now complete on a piece of property between the 7-11 and Buck Creek with a view to potential development. Owned for decades by retired dentist, Dr. Paul Comparelli, who has now passed it on to his children, the site already has a District of Houston commercial C-2 attached to it which is defined as service commercial. (Submitted photo)
