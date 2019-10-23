Cleared land

Site clearing is now complete on a piece of property between the 7-11 and Buck Creek with a view to potential development. Owned for decades by retired dentist, Dr. Paul Comparelli, who has now passed it on to his children, the site already has a District of Houston commercial C-2 attached to it which is defined as service commercial. (Submitted photo)

  • Oct. 23, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

