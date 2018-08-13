Clearcutting

Letter to the Editor,

Once upon a time, there were trees, so many trees men thought there would always be an abundance of trees. So they started to cut down many trees. More people came to B.C. and thought the same thing.

Logging was more than a job, it was a way of life. Forests made way for farmland and more settlers came, more trees were cut.

Some men said we have to “manage the trees.” “Forest management” was the oxymoron used to justify clear-cutting forests.

Fast forward to 2018 …

As we were driving the Lake road I was enjoying the scenery, my gaze turned to the mountain side of the road. I was shocked/horrified to see the hillsides clear-cut right down to the highway. The people that approved this should be held criminally responsible.

There will be mudslides with a possibility of loss of life or lives.

For the powers that be, who approve this carnage: “What are you thinking?” You may not live in this beautiful Valley and it may not be you or your loved one killed in a mudslide BUT you are responsible.

In the end ~ we can’t eat money and we can’t drink oil.

Chief Seattle said it so much better. “Mankind has not woven the web of life. We are but one thread in it. Whatever we do to the web we do to ourselves. All things are bound together. All Things connect.”

Sincerely,

Betty Bourdon Deal | Lister