Clear skies and wind ahead for Tuesday

Tuesday will see the clouds clearing in the morning, with a high of 14 C and wind. Overnight will be partly cloudy, becoming windy early in the evening and a low of 6 C.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 11 C. Overnight, cloudy periods are expected with a low of 6 C.

Thursday’s forecast is expecting a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 12 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 8 C.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14 C. Overnight will be clear, with a low of 4 C.

