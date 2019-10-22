Tuesday will see the clouds clearing in the morning, with a high of 14 C and wind. Overnight will be partly cloudy, becoming windy early in the evening and a low of 6 C. (Andrej Chudy/Unsplash)

Clear skies and wind ahead for Tuesday

Plus a look ahead at the week

  • Oct. 22, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Tuesday will see the clouds clearing in the morning, with a high of 14 C and wind. Overnight will be partly cloudy, becoming windy early in the evening and a low of 6 C.

READ ALSO: The future is Green: South Island student vote unanimously on Green Party

Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 11 C. Overnight, cloudy periods are expected with a low of 6 C.

Thursday’s forecast is expecting a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 12 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 8 C.

READ ALSO: Federal Green party leader Elizabeth May takes Saanich-Gulf Islands

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14 C. Overnight will be clear, with a low of 4 C.

kendra.crighton@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ban on sleeping overnight in RVs, motorhomes on Surrey streets referred back to staff
Next story
Four more years in South Okanagan-West Kootenay for NDP and Richard Cannings

Just Posted

Most Read