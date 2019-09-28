Clear skies and clear roads in the Cariboo this weekend

Others parts of B.C. are not so lucky and are experiencing early snowfall

As fall comes into its own, our eyes turn once more to highway conditions and the weather which looks to be favourable this weekend in the Cariboo.

Parts of B.C., specfically the Southern Interior, are expected to or are expirencing some snow this morning, specifically on high elevation highways. These areas include the Kootenay Pass, Rogers Pass, the Coquihalla Highway and the Okanagan Connector.

Closer to home some snow was predicted to fall west of Williams Lake along Highway 20 though judging by BC Highway Cams the majority of the snow seems to be 88 km from Bella Coola and 41 Km from Anahim Lake. For those going out that way to hunt or enjoy the great outdoors, drive with a little extra viligance.

Within the lakecity, while it may be cool at only 3C with an expected high of 9C, skies are clear and roads are bare of anything except leaves. Weather is expected to stay in the single to low double digits for the rest of the weekend with partially cloudy skies.

In the meantime be sure to check out the 3 Year Old Round Up at the Gibraltar Room from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the 1st Annual Cariboo Indigenous Fall Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chief Williams Powwow Grounds or the Future West Motocross series final at the Williams Lake Dirt Riders Association track, by Thunder Mountain, that’s on all day today and tomorrow.

