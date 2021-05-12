Poop Blindness. (Bernice Magee photo/Lakes District News)

Clean-up after your dogs in Burns Lake

Despite a glaring sign reading "In order to keep this a dog friendly area, please clean up after your dogs!" some dog owners seem to be ignoring the clean-up duty. A Burns Lake local took this photo after she noticed dog poop right under the sign requesting dog owners to clean-up. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

