Clean B.C., City of Nanaimo offer rebates for homeowners to update heating systems

Homeowners in Nanaimo wishing to switch to more environmentally friendly heating have an opportunity to get a helping hand from the City of Nanaimo and the Clean B.C. Better Homes Program.

A new rebate program encourages people who own homes with fossil fuel-based heating, such as oil, natural gas or propane to change to an electric air-source heat pump, according to a press release. For qualifying heat pump upgrades, the rebates can be up to $6,000.

Additionally, the city is also offering “additional top-ups for qualifying upgrades,” said the release. These include $350 for electric air-source heat pumps, $350 for heat pump water heaters and an additional $500 for electrical service upgrades needed to accommodate switching to an air-source heat pump or heat pump water heater. The city also has top-ups for homes that go through pre- and post-upgrade EnerGuide home evaluation, the release said.

Clean B.C. also is offering rebates for other home improvements, such as upgraded windows, heat pump water heaters, insulation and smaller rebates for other primary heating source system upgrades. The rebate program is applicable to improvements and renovations installed and invoiced until March 31.

To claim a rebate people need to register online for a rebate code at https://app.bchydro.com/hero/PreRegistrationPromo.

For more information, go to www.betterhomesbc.ca and https://betterhomesbc.ca/rebates/cleanbc-better-homes-and-home-renovation-rebate-programs/

