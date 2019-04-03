Claude Road repaving to be completed this week

Delays in paving the road were due February's heavy snowfall, developer says

The drive through Claude Road near Goldstream Avenue is about to get a lot less bumpy again.

Crews have been working since April 1 on paving the road in front of the Danbrook One apartments as part of the development’s frontage improvements, according to the city.

The road paving and repainting, is a two-day job that started on April 1, the developers, DB Services and a road worker confirmed. The road was closed off for a large part of Monday as work was done.

Delays in paving the road were due to February’s heavy snowfall, which had the developers waiting for the ground to defrost, a spokesperson for DB services said.

The section of road around the 2700 block of Claude Rd. was destroyed while the 90-unit apartment was being built since last year.

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

