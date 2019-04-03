Claude Road repaving to be completed this week

The drive through Claude Road near Goldstream Avenue is about to get a lot less bumpy again.
Crews have been working since April 1 on paving the road in front of the Danbrook One apartments as part of the development’s frontage improvements, according to the city.
The road paving and repainting, is a two-day job that started on April 1, the developers, DB Services and a road worker confirmed. The road was closed off for a large part of Monday as work was done.
Delays in paving the road were due to February’s heavy snowfall, which had the developers waiting for the ground to defrost, a spokesperson for DB services said.
The section of road around the 2700 block of Claude Rd. was destroyed while the 90-unit apartment was being built since last year.
