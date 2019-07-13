Classic moto group returns to Kimberley for JulyFest weekend

The Indian Moto Riders Group at the Sullivan Pub in Kimberley last year. (Carolyn Grant/Kimberley Bulletin file)

Classic motorcycle fans will get the chance to see 105 bikes roll through town on the weekend of JulyFest while the Indian Moto Riders Group is in Kimberley.

Janice Pocatello, who is the Activity Coordinator with chapter 1904, says 98 per cent of the bikes will be the iconic Indian Motorcycle brand.

The Indian is one of the most well known American motorcycles, second only to Harley Davidson. The brand was originally produced from 1901 to 1953, when the company went bankrupt. The brand has since been purchased by Polaris, who continue to manufacture them.

Indian’s most popular models were the Scout, made from 1920 to 1946 and the Chief, made from 1922 until 1953.

“This is the second year we are doing this ride,” said Pocatello. “We’ll be arriving in Kimberley on [Thursday] July 18, and Friday we ride to Nelson.”

WATCH: Classic Indian Motorcycles roll through Kimberley

She says that there are six different groups from western Canada and north-west U.S., including Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatchewan, Winnipeg, Langley and Washington state.

She adds that the group will be staying at Trickle Creek Lodge, and will be raising funds for the community at their banquet on Saturday July 20, which will be taking place at the Kimberley Conference Centre.

“We’ve decided that proceeds from our 50/50 draw will be donated to the Kimberley Food Bank,” Pocatello said. “It’s bound to be a great weekend, we hear Kimberley will be very busy with JulyFest taking place.”

The group is currently in discussions with JulyFest organizers as well, Pocatello explained, in hopes of joining in on the annual parade.

