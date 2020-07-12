Classic cars make a stop in Chilliwack during Brogan’s Ride Against Cancer

With the weather cooperating, more classics than expected hit the road for the fundraiser

While car shows have been shut down by COVID-19 restrictions, anyone lucky enough to be at the Chevron at Knight and Vedder Roads Sunday morning was treated to a few dozen classic rides, stopping to fuel up during the Brogan’s Ride Against Cancer. (Eric J. Welsh/ The Progress)

Thanks to COVID-19, Korey Pederson has only taken his ’56 Chevy BelAir out a half dozen times this year.

With a ban on large gatherings still in place, private car shows across B.C. have been cancelled and going across the line into Washington State is totally out of the question.

But on Sunday, Peterson and other members of the Fraser Valley Roadmen Car Club got to show off their vintage rides and help out a worthy cause, participating in the Brogan’s Ride Against Cancer.

With rain holding off, a few dozen classic cars hit the road, departing from Brogan’s Diner in Langley.

The parade took Highway No. 1 to Chilliwack where they paused around 11 a.m. to fuel up at the Chevron at Vedder and Knight.

Peterson and others from his club joined them there, and they carried on to Harrison Lake before turning around and heading back to Langley.

“We’ve had cancer in the family, which is a terrible thing of course,” Pederson said. “Most of the people here today are from Langley, but our club decided to cruise along with them because everyone supports each other.”

Money raised by the ride goes to specific families nominated by readers of the ride’s Facebook page.

This is the third year for the event. The inaugural edition raised $3,700 that was distributed to three families, and the followup event raised $2,900.

Organizers hoped to raise $4,000 this year, and the chance to donate has not passed. Donations are still being accepted at the GoFundMe page for Brogan’s Fight Against Cancer Car Cruise.

