Classic car crashes in Chilliwack Thursday

Motor vehicle incident on Yale Road in front of Rona on Oct. 1, 2020. (Jackson Brown photo)

No one wants to get in a motor vehicle crash but when your car is extra special, it hurts even more.

One local classic car owner crashed with another vehicle on Yale Road near Rona at approximately 3 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2020.

The front end of the green vintage Mercury was seriously damaged as was the other vehicle.

There is no word on injuries in the incident.

Emergency responders and RCMP were on the scene after 3:30 p.m. and motorists are advised to avoid the area in the time being.

