A Vernon man who was taking his classic Oldsmobile to the Tuesday night car club show at Village Green ended up with causing his own fiery production.

The classic car burst into flames on Fulton Road about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The blaze started under the hood and damaged the front end of the vehicle.

Fire crews were called to the scene and able to extinguish the flames before the blaze destroyed the entire vehicle.

The driver was able to escape the fire without injury.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.