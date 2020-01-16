Classes cancelled again Thursday in the Chilliwack school district

All facilities closed Jan. 16 including daycares, preschools and the Neighbourhood Learning Centre

Neil Murphy uses a snow blower outside businesses on Alexander Avenue in Chilliwack on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

For the third out of four days this week, classes are cancelled due to weather in the Chilliwack school district.

Large accumulations of snow, ongoing freezing temperatures and strong winds led to the decision to cancel all classes for the day after 5 a.m. on Jan. 16, according to the district’s website.

School was also cancelled Monday and Wednesday, although public schools were open for students and teachers on Tuesday during a brief respite in the current storm activity.

The decision means all district facilities are closed to students, staff, and this includes daycares, preschools, the Neighbourhood Learning Centre at Chilliwack secondary school, rentals, and all community use.

Chilliwack Christian schools and Squiala Elementary School are also closed for the day.

University of the Fraser Valley reps will decide by 5:45 a.m. on Jan. 16 whether to close its campuses.

The Chilliwack school district decides on school closures based on a number of factors. At approximately 2 a.m., maintenance and transportation staff assess the road conditions and the conditions at school sites, according to the district’s inclement weather policy.

The recommendation is then made to the district superintendent before 5 a.m.

“Snow days are announced on a day-by-day basis only. If inclement weather should continue for more than one day, a routine assessment will occur each day with recommendations brought forward prior to an announcement.”

