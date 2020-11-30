Classes cancelled across the West Shore, Sooke due to power outages

Students can be picked up but facilities remain open

Parents and guardians are invited to pick up students from several West Shore schools due to ongoing power outages.

On Monday morning Sooke School District 62 (SD62) said students can be picked up from the following schools: Dunsmuir Middle School, Lakewood Elementary School, Royal Bay Secondary, Sangster Elementary School, Spencer Middle School, Willway Elementary School, Edward Milne Community School, Journey Middle School, Ecole Poirier Elementary School and Saseenos Elementary School.

Schools will stay open and be staffed for any students who need to remain at school and end of day busing will run at the usual times.

Afternoon classes are cancelled for Royal Bay Secondary and Edward Milne Community School but morning students will be picked up from school at the regular time.

Parents and guardians picking up students at school are asked to wait outside, wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

As of 11:50 a.m., 13 power outages are impacting Sooke and the West Shore, with more than 14,000 BC Hydro customers impacted by outages between View Royal and Sooke.

Several outages are caused by wind or trees downed across wires. A wind warning from Environment Canada is in effect for the region, cautioning strong winds that may cause damage. An intense cold front has left westerly winds gusting up to 90 km/h near the Strait of Juan de Fuca. The winds are expected to subside by Monday afternoon.

