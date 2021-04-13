Class at Nelson’s Rosemont Elementary in isolation after COVID-19 exposure

It's not clear if any students or teachers were infected

School District 8 says a COVID-19 exposure has occurred at Nelson’s Rosemont Elementary. Photo: School District 8

A class at Nelson’s Rosemont Elementary has been told to self-isolate following an exposure to COVID-19 over four days at the school.

In a letter to the school’s parents Tuesday, School District 8 announced students and staff had been in the same environment as the virus April 6 to 9.

It’s unclear how many students and staff were exposed, or if any contracted COVID-19.

Superintendent Christine Perkins said privacy rules limit her to only confirming members of the school’s community tested positive. That community, she said, does not necessarily include children and teachers.

The class that had been exposed will be home until April 26.

Interior Health hasn’t announced an outbreak at the school, nor has it closed Rosemont.

“The school remains open and we’re there for kids and families,” said Perkins.

Perkins said Interior Health is performing contract tracing, and that parents should continue daily health checks on their children before sending them to school.

Seventy-two new cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health region, which includes the Kootenays and Okanagan, were announced Tuesday.

The Nelson local health area, which includes Salmo and parts of the Slocan Valley, has had 35 cases of COVID-19 in 2021 through April 3, and 88 since the pandemic began.

READ MORE:

• Tougher COVID-19 restrictions in B.C., including travel, still ‘on the table’: Horgan

@tyler_harper | tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Nelson Star