Claremont Spartans win the inaugural Senior Girls’ AAAA Basketball Island Championship

  • Feb. 16, 2020 12:00 a.m.
The Claremont Spartans take home the inaugural Senior Girls’ AAAA Basketball Island Championship, defeating the Royal Bay Ravens 71 – 64.

After the Spartan’s win against the Ravens, the team has qualified for provincials. On Feb. 19 the Spartans will find out which team they will play for the title at BC Secondary School Girls Basketball Championships.

The Spartan’s are currently ranked as second slot in their Vancouver Island league.

