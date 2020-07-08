Claire Paradis joins Nakusp Library as new library director

Paradis said main goal is getting library back open to the public

Clair Paradis is the new library director at the Nakusp Library. Photo: Nakusp Library Facebook page

Claire Paradis has joined the Nakusp Public Library as its new library director.

Pradis’s previous work experience includes being a freelance writer for the Arrow Lakes News and teaching English to people with the Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy.

New Canadians living and working in Nakusp were some of the people Paradis taught English to over the years.

Paradis said it hasn’t been normal time to start a new job.

“My experience with with the job so far is coming in around the COVID-19 crisis. It’s definitely been a little unique,” said Paradis.

“My goal over the short term is to get the library open and up and running so that people can come into the facility once again.”

Checking-in books, completing reports and responding to customer inquiries are other things Paradis anticipates to do more of at the library.

While the library has been temporarily shut down during the COVID-19 crisis, its continued to offer takeout service for people to pick-up and drop-off books during certain days of the week.

Paradis said the library is a perfect place for her to excel in her career.

“I’ve always been a reader and writer, and always been curious and interested in learning generally,” said Paradis.

“And I enjoy being involved with the community, hearing and seeing what people need and want and helping people, so the library is kind of a perfect fit.”

Paradis has also served on the library board for two years and has lived in Nakusp for over a decade.

Arrow Lakes News will have more information on the reopening plans at the library when it becomes available.

READ MORE: After 20 years, Susan Rogers takes top job at Nakusp Library

@connortrembleyconnor.trembley@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arrow Lakes News