CKCA supports 5 arts and culture projects in Trail

$750,000 distributed to 150+ arts and culture projects as well as Basin culture tour

Five arts and cultural projects in Trail were given two thumbs up from the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance (CKCA), in partnership with Columbia Basin Trust.

SQx Dance Co. received a $1,250 grant to host an artist impact round table and seminar, and Lisa Keech of Mystic Dreams, was supported with $1,000 to put on a tribal-style workshop.

As well, artist Sheryl Caldwell was funded $890 for “Fibre as Medium,” and the VISAC Gallery has $725 to put toward accessible art workshops for seniors.

String quartet La Cafamore’s ‘Mozart and More,’ concert rounded out the recipient list with a $500 grant.

Over 150 arts and culture projects—including the Columbia Basin Culture Tour— received a total of $750,000 in funding support for the 2019-20 season through the CKCA and Columbia Basin Trust venture.

“Every year, I’m impressed by the scope of the projects for which applicants are seeking funding; there are artists taking their first steps towards becoming professionals, to individuals seeking support for major projects, and everything in between,” said Laura White, CKCA chair, in a Friday media release.

“The CKCA Steering Committee members are excited to see the projects that receive funding successfully bring their efforts to fruition. We are also very pleased to continue our relationship with Columbia Basin Trust, by fostering excellence in arts and culture and contributing to livable communities across the region.”

Funding applications were adjudicated in May by the CKCA Steering Committee, with input from community arts councils.

Support will go toward a wide range of projects, including individual and group projects, master classes, touring and major exhibition projects.

“In the Columbia Basin, artists use many different mediums in their artistic endeavours,” said Michelle d’Entremont, Manager, Delivery of Benefits, Columbia Basin Trust. “The Arts and Culture Program puts more wind in the sails of artistic and cultural efforts, supporting artists and organizations while adding vibrancy to Basin communities.”

Other grant recipients in the immediate area include: Rossland Council for Arts & Culture $1,000 for Culture Days; Rossland museum and archives $1,000 for the Rossland Mountain Film Festival; Water Light Sculpture, Antoine Marcheterre $1,000; Portrait of an Artist, Carmen Adams $2,500; Salmo Public Library Association $760; and Life Cycles, Tia Kirsten Reyden $3,190 (Salmo).

CKCA funding helps individuals and organizations realize arts and cultural projects across all arts disciplines, including visual art, theatre, music, dance, media, literature and inter-arts.

For a list of funded projects, visit the CKCA website at www.basinculture.com or call 1-877-505-7355.

Columbia Basin Trust supports efforts to deliver social, economic and environmental benefits to residents of the Basin.

To learn more about the Trust’s programs and initiatives, visit www.ourtrust.org or call 1-800-505-8998.

