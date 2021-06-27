A crash on Highway 1 near the Millstream Road exit affected northbound traffic.

Civilian vehicle hits police vehicle from behind on Highway 1 near Langford

Integrated Road Safety Unit vehicle was making a traffic stop when collision happened

  • Jun. 27, 2021 12:00 a.m.
A civilian vehicle hit a police vehicle part of the Integrated Road Safety Unit from behind Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened northbound on Highway 1 just before the Millstream Road exit and is causing delays.

The collision occured while the police vehicle was making a traffic stop, said West Shore RCMP, adding that the collision caused non-life-threatening injuries. Damages are said to be minor.

Six RCMP vehicles are on scene, as are highway crews, allowing one lane of northbound traffic.

More details to come.

