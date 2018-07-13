Civil Forfeiture Office gleans $102K from Surrey bust

Search warrants were executed on a condominium in Surrey and a rented storage unit in Maple Ridge

  • Jul. 13, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The BC Civil Forfeiture Office has netted $102,000 following an investigation by Surrey RCMP’s Property Crime Target Team.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said it involved “an in-depth investigation into the sale of stolen merchandise on online marketplaces.”

She said Alan Smith and Kimberley Gascon have both been charged with theft under $5,000 and Smith is also charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, assaulting a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer and trafficking in property obtained by crime. They are both awaiting trial.

Search warrants were executed on a condominium in Surrey and a rented storage unit in Maple Ridge.

More to come…

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Four renters, kittens escape Maple Ridge house fire
Next story
Council candidate looks at community’s common threads

Just Posted

Civil Forfeiture Office gleans $102K from Surrey bust

  • 11 hours ago

 

Thursday roadblocks in Victoria net three impaired drivers

 

Conservatives urge constructive solutions in wake of Greyhound pullout

  • 11 hours ago

 

VIDEO: Possible drunk driver crashes into truck in Abbotsford

  • 11 hours ago

 

Most Read