Civil Forfeiture Office gleans $102K from Surrey bust

Search warrants were executed on a condominium in Surrey and a rented storage unit in Maple Ridge

The BC Civil Forfeiture Office has netted $102,000 following an investigation by Surrey RCMP’s Property Crime Target Team.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said it involved “an in-depth investigation into the sale of stolen merchandise on online marketplaces.”

She said Alan Smith and Kimberley Gascon have both been charged with theft under $5,000 and Smith is also charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, assaulting a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer and trafficking in property obtained by crime. They are both awaiting trial.

Search warrants were executed on a condominium in Surrey and a rented storage unit in Maple Ridge.

More to come…

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter