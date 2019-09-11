City’s new vision: Pitt Meadows Proud

Council has strategic plan for rest of term

Pitt Meadows council has approved a new, long-term strategic plan to serve as a guiding framework for policies, budgets and decision-making.

The city also has a new slogan, Pitt Meadows Proud.

“This plan lays out a clear path forward to ensure the city is continuing to provide superior service and meet the current and future needs of our community by prioritizing important issues such as transportation, agriculture, the environment, public health, safety, quality of life and employee excellence,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall.

“I look forward to working with council and staff to make our vision – Pitt Meadows Proud – come to life.”

The 2019-2022 strategic plan establishes the city’s vision, mission, and five strategic areas of focus: principled governance, balanced economic prosperity, community spirit and well being, transportation and infrastructure and corporate excellence.

As next steps, departmental business plans and budgets will be developed that align to ensure programs and services aim to achieve the goals outlined in the plan.

For more about the plan, see the city website pittmeadows.ca.

