City wins award for financial reporting

The Financial Services team has received this award for the past seven years.

Cindy Barker, Manager, Revenue Services; Terry Martens, Financial Analyst; Larissa Fitchett, Administrative Assistant; Aaron Stuart, Manager, Financial Planning and Reporting; Debra Law, Director, Financial Services; and Mayor Victor Cumming. (Photo contributed)

Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) awarded a Canadian Award for Financial Reporting to the City of Vernon for its annual financial report for the fiscal year that ended Dec. 31, 2017.

The Canadian Award for Financial Reporting program was established to encourage municipal government throughout Canada to publish high quality financial reports and to provide peer recognition and technical guidance for officials preparing these reports.

In order to be awarded a Canadian Award for Financial Reporting, a government unit must publish an easily readable and efficiently organized annual financial report, whose contents conform to program standards. Such reports should go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles and demonstrate an effort to clearly communicate the municipal government’s financial picture, enhance an understanding of financial report by municipal governments, and address user needs.

