City-wide reading challenge goal for Chilliwack is to create a reading habit

The 2021 city-wide literacy challenge runs March 1 to 21 all for the love of reading

OK Chilliwack readers.

It’s challenge time again.

“This year we’re doing a 21-day Reading Challenge,” according Chilliwack Literacy Society’s online event notice Feb. 25. “The goal of the reading challenge is to help you build a reading habit, however small or big, it’s up to you.”

The 2021 city-wide literacy challenge runs March 1 to March 21 in Chilliwack. All ages are invited to take part, and it’s easy.

First, choose a daily reading goal. Three pages? Five minutes of reading daily? Or maybe 10 minutes of a podcast, graphic novel, or audiobook? Whatever is doable.

Write down the goal. Keep track of the reading progress, and send in the results via printable trackers, on a piece of paper, or on a phone.

At the end, report how much reading was accomplished over the 21 days by filling in a challenge ballot, by sending a photo, a text (to 604-392-2404), an email – or fill out the online form. Share a pic of a book cover, a favourite reading spot or anything else related to the challenge. The submissions all go into a prize draw.

More about the 2021 Reading Challenge page go here or email info@chilliwacklearning.com. There are also free books available for children, or their parents, to be able to participate in the challenge.

For the tracking sheet and ballot go to: https://chilliwacklearning.com/services/everyone/city-wide-literacy-challenge.

Check out the StoryWalk locations on the Vedder Trail or in downtown Chilliwack. StoryWalk® is a way for children and adults to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time.

“Laminated pages from a children’s book are posted in store windows or attached to wooden stakes which are installed along an outdoor path. As you stroll down the trail or sidewalk, you’re directed to the next page in the story,” according to the page. The StoryWalk® starts March 6 and runs to March 21 at both locations. Follow Instagram: @chilliwacklearningsociety or Facebook: @ChilliwackLearning

