City welcomes new events and venues manager

A new events manager has joined the City of Cranbrook.

Glen Mikkelsen has been named as the new General Manger of Venues and Events coming to the area from Prince George where he was previously with the CN Centre, according to a press release from the city.

Mikkelsen has over 30 years of experience, working with event management such as rodeos, trade shows, skating shows, Broadway-style shows, rock festivals and conferences.

“I look forward to contributing to the community of Cranbrook,” said Mikkelsen, in a press release. “Once the pandemic concludes, we expect people will be keen to again congregate and celebrate, and I am excited to be part of the team to help make that happen. I also am thrilled to be working with the Cranbrook Bucks, as well as sports and entertainment organizations, to help make their events a tremendous success!”

Mikkelsen’s role is an amalgamation of two former positions; facility operations manager, formerly held by Stacy Paulsen, as well as events and marketing manager, previously held by Paul Heywood. Paulsen is now serving as the Director of Recreation and Culture, while Heywood is currently serving as the Building and Bylaw Services Manager.

“Glen will be an integral part of the Recreation and Culture team and will be the key figure in providing events and shows brought into the City for the communities’ enjoyment,” said Paulsen, Director of Recreation and Culture. “Glen will also provide valuable leadership in the day-to-day operations of our recreation facilities as well as direct support to the operations staff in the Recreation and Culture department.”

Additionally, Mikkelsen is also a Certified Venue Executive with the International Association of Venue Managers, and in 2019, was inducted into the Event & Arena Marketing Conference’s Hall of Fame – the first and only Canadian to be given this honour in the EAMC’s 40-year history. He is also a regular contributor to Venue Professional magazine and is writing a book celebrating the anniversary of the Calgary Stampede’s chuckwagon racing, due for release in 2023.