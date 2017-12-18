City to remove popular park sculpture

The Frame art piece in Maffeo Sutton Park will be taken down because of structural decay.

Structural decay has forced the city to remove the Frame, an art piece that was installed in Maffeo Sutton Park in 2012 and has been popular with residents and tourists. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

City workers have been tasked with a frame job.

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, the city will remove the Frame, an art piece by Jason Gress that was installed in Maffeo Sutton Park in 2012 as part of the city’s Temporary Outdoor Public Art program.

The art installation has been popular with tourists and residents who pose with it for photographs.

According to a city press release, the artwork’s structure has deteriorated in the years since it was installed and in spite of annual maintenance, the wooden structure has reached a point where it is beyond reasonable repair.

tweet

“This has become a popular attraction in Maffeo Sutton Park and it’s really unfortunate we have to remove it,” said Al Britton, manager of parks operations, in the release. “It was not built to be a permanent outdoor addition and, with the natural elements and the wear and tear of being in a popular park, its condition has become unsafe to stay up in the park.”

In the new year, city staff will bring forward a report to council with options that could include removing the piece from the city’s collection, or replacing the piece.