City to receive part of $20 million for waterfront development

The City of Prince Rupert has received $1 million in provincial funding to assist redevelopment of the waterfront and support the Prince Rupert Waterfront Airport Ferry Landing development project. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

A part of $20 million in funding grants has been awarded to support the Prince Rupert Waterfront Airport Ferry Landing development, Mayor Lee Brain announced on Feb. 23.

“We are happy to announce that the City of Prince Rupert has received $1 million dollars towards our new Waterfront Airport Ferry Landing from the B.C. government’s Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program,” Brain said in a social media post.

“This investment is in addition to the existing funds that have been allocated between the city and Gitxaala Nation partnership to rebuild the main waterfront area, set to be completely transformed with detailed designs currently underway,” he said.

The $1 million investment into the development project will contribute towards the relocation of the airport ferry. The waterfront improvements will also include a new ferry for Gitxaala members and public access dock, a fully refurbished old CN train station, new public amenities, parking, and waterfront design improvements.

Prince Rupert is one of 38 rural projects to benefit from the funding which is part of the COVID-19 response by the province to support new jobs and economic opportunities to help communities recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

“We are working to support economic recovery in every corner of the province, so families and communities can get through the pandemic and start looking towards their futures again,” Premier John Horgan said, in a provincial announcement regarding the grant on Feb. 23.

“These shovel-ready projects will put people living in rural British Columbia back to work immediately and support building diversified economies in their communities,” Horgan said.

“We will have a full update for the community in early spring regarding this exciting new development that was first unveiled at the Rupert 2030 Vision Presentation,” Brain said.

K-J Millar | JournalistÂ

