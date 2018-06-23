City to increase park inspections after finding drug paraphernalia

Daily sweeps of all local parks and playgrounds will be done until further notice

Used needles were found in the area between Davis Avenue and Park Avenue on June 2, one of two reports received by the city in the last several days. (Contributed photo)

The City of Terrace will be conducting daily sweeps for drug paraphernalia in local parks and playgrounds until further notice. The announcement came after two separate reports of items found in public spaces. In one, used needles were discovered near Davis Avenue and Park Avenue by two tourists June 2.

“The City of Terrace’s Leisure Services Department will be conducting checks of all City playgrounds, ball fields and parking lots each morning and will be cleaning, recording and tracking any concerning materials they find,” wrote Karisa Petho, communications officer for Terrace, in an email.

“This information will also be passed on to the RCMP for their collaboration in keeping the community safe for the enjoyment of our residents.”

To address safety concerns, the Leisure Services Department has added new patrols to ongoing safety sweeps until the department feels they are no longer needed. Officials are also asking the public to scan parks and playground areas for used needles or other concerning materials before going out to play.

