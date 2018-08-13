City to hold public hearing on panhandling bylaw

Salmon Arm’s street solicitation bylaw, addressing panhandling in the downtown, goes to public hearing this evening in council chambers.
The public hearing for the bylaw takes place at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 13.
If approved, the Street Solicitation and Prevention Bylaw No. 427 would limit solicitation on a street to within 15 metres of the entrance to a bank, credit union or trust company, an ATM, a bus stop or shelter, a restaurant with outdoor seating or the entrance to a theatre or art gallery. No person would be permitted to solicit from an occupant of a motor vehicle that is parked, stopped at a traffic control signal or stopped temporarily for the purpose of loading or unloading.
The bylaw also prohibits solicitation while seated or lying on a street, solicitation from sunset to sunrise and from a public bench or within a public plaza.
Every person who commits an offence is liable to a fine and penalty of not more than $2,000 and not less than $50.
A city staff report notes council directed staff to draft a solicitation bylaw after several merchants expressed concerns about “increased soliciting and nuisance activities in front of their business.”
@SalmonArmnewsroom@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter