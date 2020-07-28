City to begin Metral Drive ‘complete street’ roadwork in August

Construction work on the Metral Drive ‘complete streets’ project is slated to get underway in August. (City of Nanaimo image)

A road connecting two of the city’s hubs will see significant street upgrades starting this summer.

A City of Nanaimo press release noted that construction work on the Metral Drive ‘complete streets’ project is slated to get underway in August.

The City is combining underground infrastructure projects with pedestrian improvements, cycle tracks and other safety upgrades. Phase 1 of the project includes seven raised intersections and continuous sidewalks and cycle tracks.

“Council and I are excited to see this project start up. Improving this corridor for all forms of transportation is one of our high-priority projects,” said Mayor Leonard Krog in the press release.

The release added that the ‘complete streets’ design guidelines and standards will improve social, economic and environmental sustainability.

“Through embracing more sustainable and accessible design options, we are building a healthier and more connected community,” said city engineer Annalisa Fipke.

The city won a sustainable urban transportation award from the Transportation Association of Canada for its ‘complete streets’ work on the Metral Drive project.

The 2020-2024 financial plan overview notes that aspects of the project fall within the water infrastructure program, the transportation infrastructure program and the drainage infrastructure program. The city previously budgeted $5.8 million for Metral Drive in 2020 and $5 million in 2021, and received both provincial and federal funding.

Construction work between Mostar Road and Turner Road is slated to be completed by June 2021, with roadwork between Turner Road and Aulds Road slated to begin sometime in 2021.

