City takes next steps in getting long-term operator for Penticton’s Skaha Marina

The next step in finding a long-term operator to provide marina services on Skaha Lake gets underway this week.

A draft of the Skaha Marina request for proposal will be introduced to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee at a special meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

The city is gathering feedback from the committee before the request for proposal (RFP) is finalized and reviewed with council, for a decision to proceed. That is expected to take place in September.

“The committee has provided valuable guidance through the creation of the Skaha Lake Park East Plan and the recent community opinion question and we look forward to hearing their thoughts on the draft request for proposal (RFP),” said the city’s community services general manager Anthony Haddad.

During the June by-election, voters approved the city going ahead with a long-term contract of up to 25 years for Skaha Marina. That was decided by a narrow margin yes vote of 2,453 votes to 2,416 no.

With the marina question now approved, the city looks to attracting a quality operator to run the Skaha Marina in the long term.

Randy and Karen Gallagher were awarded a two-year contract in 2019 to operate the marina.

In previous information meetings this year, Haddad explained that the Skaha Marina was built in the 1950s and the dock and marina are in need of replacements and repairs.

Around $1.5 million is needed to do this, he added.

The city said key components of the draft RFP include full details of the services required, proposed terms of the agreement, technical information about the site, and a description of the RFP process. The draft RFP also proposes a series of criteria and weightings that will be used to score the proponents.

If interested in viewing and commenting on the draft document can do so at shapeyourcitypenticton.ca. Comments will be accepted through to Aug. 31. Once the RFP is finalized and approved by council, proponents will have about 10 to 12 weeks to prepare and submit their proposals.

“From the very start, this process has made sure the public voice is included. I’m once again pleased to see the approach staff are taking to advance this important work through more opportunities for feedback,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki.

