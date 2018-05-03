City supplies pre-filled sandbags

The city of Vernon has sandbags available for residents at the ops yard's back gate on PV Road.

  • May. 3, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The City of Vernon has received resources to supply pre-filled sandbags to Vernon residents that are at risk of overland flooding.

Pre-filled sandbags are available at City Operations’ (1900-48th Avenue) back gate located off Pleasant Valley Road.

Sandbags are free of charge to City of Vernon residents and will be available while supplies last. The city would like to thank the BC Wildfire Branch crew members for their assistance with this program.

Tips on effective sandbagging are located here.

The city also reminds residents to exercise caution, particularly with children and pets, when in the vicinity of fast-moving creeks, streams and water.

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Burning recreational vehicle closes Fraser Highway
Next story
Vernon pickleball tournament opens Friday

Just Posted

David LaFrance

  • 14 hours ago

 

City supplies pre-filled sandbags

  • 21 hours ago

 

Wrestlers play dirty tricks in Vernon

  • 21 hours ago

 

The Selkirk Pro-Musica Concert Series presents the New Orford String Quartet

  • 21 hours ago

 

Most Read