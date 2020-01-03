City snow removal crews working extra shifts after 71 cm snowfall

With over 71 cm of snow since Dec. 31, the City of Revelstoke has issued a public notice about snow removal.
“Snow removal crews will be using every available resource to do a full clean up over the weekend,” the notice said.
The crews will be working extra shifts tonight, Jan. 3 as well as overnight Jan. 4. The city normally does 24 hour snow removal except for Friday and Saturday nights.
To help the workers be more efficient you can:
- move vehicles off the roads and away from sidewalks
- do not place your snow on city streets
- keep children, pets and yourselves a safe distance from heavy snow removal equipment
Vehicles impeding snow removal will be ticketed and/or towed, the notice said. Placing your snow on public streets is also subject to a ticket.
