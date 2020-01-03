On Jan. 2, the windrows down the middle of Mackenzie Ave. were higher than the passing vehicles. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

City snow removal crews working extra shifts after 71 cm snowfall

They will be out overnight Jan. 3 as well as all day Jan. 4

  • Jan. 3, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

With over 71 cm of snow since Dec. 31, the City of Revelstoke has issued a public notice about snow removal.

“Snow removal crews will be using every available resource to do a full clean up over the weekend,” the notice said.

The crews will be working extra shifts tonight, Jan. 3 as well as overnight Jan. 4. The city normally does 24 hour snow removal except for Friday and Saturday nights.

READ MORE: Do you know where the snowplows go first in Revelstoke?

To help the workers be more efficient you can:

  • move vehicles off the roads and away from sidewalks
  • do not place your snow on city streets
  • keep children, pets and yourselves a safe distance from heavy snow removal equipment

Vehicles impeding snow removal will be ticketed and/or towed, the notice said. Placing your snow on public streets is also subject to a ticket.

READ MORE: Snowfalls cost $3,500 per cm to plow in Revelstoke

Â 

