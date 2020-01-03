City snow removal crews working extra shifts after 71 cm snowfall

They will be out overnight Jan. 3 as well as all day Jan. 4

On Jan. 2, the windrows down the middle of Mackenzie Ave. were higher than the passing vehicles. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

With over 71 cm of snow since Dec. 31, the City of Revelstoke has issued a public notice about snow removal.

“Snow removal crews will be using every available resource to do a full clean up over the weekend,” the notice said.

The crews will be working extra shifts tonight, Jan. 3 as well as overnight Jan. 4. The city normally does 24 hour snow removal except for Friday and Saturday nights.

To help the workers be more efficient you can:

move vehicles off the roads and away from sidewalks

do not place your snow on city streets

keep children, pets and yourselves a safe distance from heavy snow removal equipment

Vehicles impeding snow removal will be ticketed and/or towed, the notice said. Placing your snow on public streets is also subject to a ticket.

