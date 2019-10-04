City shuts off water on Halliwell Avenue due to main break

There has been an emergency water shut off for residents down blocks of Halliwell Avenue due to a water main break.
The shut-off is affecting the 4600-4900 blocks of Halliwell Avenue between Sparks Street and Munroe Street.
There had been reconstruction work along Halliwell Avenue earlier this week. A resident on Benner Street says she discovered the water had been turned off around 3 p.m. today.
The City of Terrace says the public works crews are on-site and working to turn the water back on by 6 p.m., or until the repair is completed.
The Terrace Standard has reached out to the city for more information on the cause.
Â
brittany@terracestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter