City shuts off water on Halliwell Avenue due to main break

Water expected to be back on by 6 p.m. tonight

The shut-off is affecting the 4600-4900 blocks of Halliwell Avenue between Sparks Street and Munroe Street. (Google Maps screenshot)

There has been an emergency water shut off for residents down blocks of Halliwell Avenue due to a water main break.

The shut-off is affecting the 4600-4900 blocks of Halliwell Avenue between Sparks Street and Munroe Street.

There had been reconstruction work along Halliwell Avenue earlier this week. A resident on Benner Street says she discovered the water had been turned off around 3 p.m. today.

The City of Terrace says the public works crews are on-site and working to turn the water back on by 6 p.m., or until the repair is completed.

The Terrace Standard has reached out to the city for more information on the cause.

