City shuts down dog walk

Crews will spend the next 10 days repairing the erosion and potholes on the path

The dog walk next to the airport is shut down for the next 10 days as crews repair erosion and potholes. Photo courtesy of City of Nelson

Canines and their human companions are being asked to steer clear of Nelson’s dog walk.

The city’s department of public works announced Friday that it has closed down the walk next to Kootenay Lake and the airport runway because of path erosion.

“Significant erosion has occurred along the path due to high water and wave action,” said the release. “Unfortunately, the wave action has undermined the stability of the path where the ground has settled. The damage runs the entire length of the trail.”

Crews will be repairing the path over the next 10 days.

Rising water levels last month flooded out most of the dog walk area but hadn’t reached the path.