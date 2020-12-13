City setting up StoryWalks this month for outdoor storytime

City of Nanaimo featuring story about snowmen at various parks in December

A StoryWalk set up at a City of Nanaimo park. (City of Nanaimo photo)

A lot of city programming has had to be cancelled due to COVID-19, but outdoor, spaced-apart storytime can happen.

The city is setting up StoryWalks in parks this month. Laminated pages from books are spaced apart, “affixed to post or fences giving people the opportunity to walk through the park, reading the storyboards along the way,” noted a City of Nanaimo press release.

The program was successful this past summer, the city says, and so it has been extended.

Snowmen at Night by Caralyn Buehner was featured at Bowen Park last week and will be up at Oliver Woods playground Dec. 14-17 and the morning of Dec. 18, then moved to Wally Creek Trail by Harry Wipper Field from the afternoon of Dec. 18 until Dec. 28.

The city invites families to share their interactive reading experiences on social media and tag @nanaimoparksandrec and @cityofnanaimo on Instagram.

