City seeks nominations for community champions

The City of Maple Ridge is looking for community champions.

Nominations for the Community Champions citizens recognition campaign have just launched, and will be open until Sept. 20.

People are asked to nominate their exceptional neighbours according to five categories: artists, athletes, volunteers, storytellers and barrier breakers. Those selected will be recognized on the covers of seasonal Maple Ridge Parks, Recreation and Culture program guides, and also have their story told on the interior of the booklet.

The 2020 Community Champions included international cyclist Maggie Coles-Lyster, martial artist and volunteer Anna Huber, and Ridge Meadows Multicultural Society president Carolina Echeverri.

READ ALSO: Hometown Heroes dinner celebrates inductee and community that raised her

The categories are:

Artist: Whether your nominee paints, draws, takes videos, is a personality on social media, creates things digitally, writes, plays music or creates custom outfits for pets… the city wants to hear about them.

Athlete: Do you know a budding professional soccer player, senior canoe expert or perhaps someone taking wheelchair basketball to the next level? “Athlete” can refer to anyone who lives and breathes their recreation passion.

Volunteer: Does your nominee take time out of their busy lives to help others in our community? Talk about them and their volunteer passions.

Storyteller: Do you know someone who tells stories about our community or contributes to Maple Ridge history and culture? Who are the writers, poets and historians in your life!

Barrier Breaker: These are individuals who challenge norms and who break down obstacles that keep themselves and others from participating, voicing their opinions, or accessing the city.

To meet this year’s champions and for full nomination details, visit www.mapleridge.ca/2016.

@NeilCorbett18ncorbett@mapleridgenews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter