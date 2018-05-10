City seeks input on gateway designs

One of the conceptual designs for a White Rock gateway feature. City of White Rock illustration

The City of White Rock is looking for public input on potential ‘Gateway Feature’ options for Johnston Road at the North Bluff Road intersection.

Three different design options for an ornamental archway developed by city consultants – and budgeted at $1 million – will be presented at a public information meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 15 at White Rock Community Centre, 15154 Russell Ave.

There will be short presentations on the options, and staff will be gathering public feedback for a report to the city’s Gateway Feature Selection Committee.

An online survey was also launched Wednesday (May 9). Estimated to take five minutes to complete, it can be filled out up until May 17.

The survey can be found at http://talkwhiterock.ca/surveys/white-rocks-gateway-feature