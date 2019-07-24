City seeking feedback on climate adaptation

The City of Cranbrook is teaming up with the Rural Development Institute at Selkirk College to conduct a survey about backyard food production and emergency preparedness.

The City of Cranbrook is teaming up with the Rural Development Institute at Selkirk College to conduct a survey about backyard food production and emergency preparedness.

Both are hoping to use the feedback to understand how Cranbrook residents are prepared for the impacts of climate change, according to a city press release.

Growing food in backyards is an important element of local food security, while having an emergency prepardness kit can help residents be prepared for a catastrophic event such as a wildfire or a flood by having documents and essential supplies ready to go.

“We look forward to seeing the results of the survey, so we know the proportion of residents growing their own food and/or being prepared for an emergency,” said Mike Matejka, Manager of Infrastructure Planning and Delivery Division with the City of Cranbrook. “Once we know where we are at, we can determine what steps we can take to help residents become more resilient to the impacts of climate change.”

The survey can be accessed here, which closes on Friday, Aug. 30.

Additionally, paper copies are available for pick up at Cranbrook City Hall, the Cranbrook Public Library and the customer service desk at Western Financial Place during regular business hours.