City schedules planned power outages for July 20

The City of Penticton’s electric utility is upgrading systems on the evening of July 20. As a result, the city will have a planned power outage affecting portions of Carmi Avenue, Industrial Avenue E, and Government Street from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. the following morning. (Stock photo)

Some residents in Penticton will be affected by the city’s upcoming planned power outages.

According to a release, the city’s electric utility is planning stage three and four power outages on July 20, from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. the following morning to upgrade the system. The affected streets involve a portion of Industrial Avenue E, Government Street and Carmi Avenue.

Those with questions or concerns can contact the city’s electric utility department at 250-490-2535.

