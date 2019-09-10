City satisfied with bid process for Western Financial Place roof repair

Staff have received construction schedule, hope to clarify whether pool will open or remain closed

The aquatic centre at Western Financial Place has been closed indefinitely for the time being due to roof construction, according to the city.

However, officials are hoping to have a better idea by Thursday on when or if the facility can re-open during the project, which is replacing the roof structures over the pool, change rooms, lobby and patio.

The rest of the Western Financial Place complex, including the walking concourse in the arena, remains open to the public.

A $1.7 million contract was awarded to New Dawn Development at the beginning of September to fix the four roof structures. The bid is $45,890 over the city’s budget of $1.67 million, according to the report.

The project does not include the arena barrel roof, said Paul Heywood, the Acting Director of Community Services.

Councillor Wayne Price requested that cost estimates and projections for the arena roof be brought forward at a future council meeting.

On an inquiry from Councillor John Hudak, Heywood also noted the Request for Proposal (RFP) closed-bid period was three weeks long, which included a five-day extension.

“It was three weeks,” Heywood told council. “It was actually extended because we opened it up to the patio roof, which is above the old Kootenay Ice offices, so it was extended another five days.”

Heywood added he was satisfied with the bid process due to the weather conditions and the time constraints that the city was facing to get the construction completed.

The decision to move ahead on the roof construction project was made with input from Kevin Wilkins, a building consultant who has been examining the issues with the roof structures at Western Financial Place.

READ: Western Financial Place roof system needs repair, replacement

“In further consultation with New Dawn and Kevin Wilkins, we attempted to reduce the costs by exploring different forms of warranties and vapour barriers, but in the end we have decided to install the recommended products, and secure the ideal RCABC warranty on the roof in order to ensure the longevity of the work,” reads a section of the city’s report.

Wilkins had earlier presented to city council back in February after examinig the roof structures across the entirety of Western Financial Place. Wilkins recommended that the pool roof, squash court roof and arena roof structures all needed to be replaced, while the change room, stair roof, elevator roof, and office patio roof needed to be repaired.

One of his main concerns were the parapets — where the roof structure meets the wall.

He told council at the time that the issue isn’t necessarily leakage from the outside arena roof; rather water vapours that freeze in frost zones during cold snaps inside the assembly structure, then melts when it warms up, giving the impression of a leaky roof.

In another update this summer, the city said an environmental consultant was examining the arena barrel roof.

