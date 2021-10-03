City residents in Glendale/Frizzi Road areas urged to reduce water use due to sewer line break

An evacuation order continues to be in place for six properties in the Green Acres Mobile Home Park. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Residents in the Glendale and Frizzi Road areas in Williams Lake are being asked to shift to essential water use only Sunday, Oct. 3, following a break in one of the sanitary sewer mains.

Further damage caused by the landslide that occurred last week at the Green Acres Mobile Home park has led to the break in one of the sanitary sewer mains Sunday, the city noted in a news release. When the slide occurred last week, city officials said the sewer line was exposed and of “imminent concern.”

Residents are urged to keep baths, showers, laundry, dishwashing and even flushing the toilet to a minimum as crews work to remedy the issue. Reducing water use will help to reduce the flow of sewage through the affected pipe.

Residents will be advised as soon as the repairs have been completed.

The landslide, situated along the Williams Lake River Valley, also led to the city issuing an evacuation order for six properties in the Green Acres Mobile Home Park.

Yellow tape currently surrounds those properties.

