City receives three cannabis retail applications

The City of Salmon Arm has received its first three cannabis retail applications, none of which are from existing marijuana dispensaries.

All three applications will be coming to the city’s development and planning meeting scheduled for 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 5. A public hearing for the three applications is scheduled for 7 pm. on Tuesday, Nov. 13

The first application, referred by the province’s new Liquor Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) to the city in September, is for a cannabis retail store at 190 Trans-Canada Hwy., in the former UPS location in the same building as Eco-Treats. The applicant is The Greenery Cannabis Boutique, Ltd.

A memo to council from Kevin Pearson, city director of development services, notes the proposed location is within the core commercial area identified in Salmon Arm’s recently adopted Cannabis Retail Stores policy.

The city policy supports a maximum of four cannabis retail stores in the core commercial area.

Pearson notes the proposed storefront is within close walking distance to the northwest entrance of Fletcher Park and that, according to new provincial cannabis regulations, “consumption of cannabis is prohibited within public parks with playgrounds and other recreation facilities used by minors.” Otherwise, the proposal meets the city’s official community plan policies, zoning bylaw and Cannabis Retail Stores Policy.

The provincial retail licence application is not the same as a city business licence, and Pearson explains if the former is approved, the latter could then be considered by city staff.

In addition to requiring support from the city, those applying for a provincial licence are subject to a “fit and proper” assessment, which is “comprised of integrity checks and security screenings of the applicant and persons associated with the applicant.”

The second application is from Zen Canna Retail Corp, which is proposing a cannabis retail business at 51-2801 10th Ave. NE, near the Mac’s Convenience Store and Shell gas station.

While Zen Canna, on its website, refers to this address as one of four locations opening soon in the Shuswap and Okanagan, Pearson notes the proposed storefront just off the Trans-Canada Highway fails to meeting the location criteria of the city’s policy, being within 500 metres of schools (Bastion Elementary being one of them).

Salmon Arm RCMP have commented that the proximity to the schools, with students who frequent the area, is a concern, and the local detachment is urging the city to deny the request.

Pearson notes staff have informed the applicant of the risk involved with the proposed location.

“While the proposal meets the city’s zoning bylaw, it does not meet the Cannabis Retail Stores Policy… As such, the location, site and building are regarded by staff to be unsuitable for a retail store intending to sell legal cannabis.”

The third application, from Salmon Arm Liquor Stores Ltd.’s Pat Brede and Gord Erickson, proposes cannabis retail sales at 111 Lakeshore Dr. NE, inside a portion of the Downtown Liquor Store.

Pearson notes this location is within the Core Commercial Area which, again, supports up to four LCRB licensed and city approved cannabis retail stores.

RCMP comments include a concern regarding the current lack of a break room or evacuation route should there be an emergency at the front of the store, as well as the location’s proximity to a “local transit hub which may be a concern moving forward…”

City staff note the proposal meets the city’s zoning bylaw and the Cannabis Retail Store Policy, and the location is regarded by staff as suitable for cannabis retail sales.

