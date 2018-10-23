City readies millennium trail report

The city is readying for the release of the consultant’s report laying out the plan to extend the Grand Trunk Pathway west to Kitsumkalum.

Popularly known as the Millennium Trail because the first 1.6 km section, beginning at Eby St., was completed as a project marking the turn of the new century in 2000. Added onto in succeeding years, the completed trail would be 4.8 km long.

It now stops at Frank St. across Hwy16 from Skeena Sawmills and construction over the years has been made possible by grants from senior governments with financial assistance from CN.

City official Danielle Myles said the extension plan will be released once key stakeholders have had a chance to review its contents.

That stakeholder group includes the Kitsumkalum First Nation, the CN Rail, the provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and the Greater Terrace Beautification Society.

This final section starting at Frank St. will be known as the Skeena River Walk, while the section to Frank St. is known as the Grand View Walk.

While the existing sections were relatively easy to plan, the construct of the final section would be more complicated, indicates a broad overview released in 2008.

That’s because there’s a narrow right of way between the CN tracks and Hwy16. Howe Creek also runs along the right of way toward the Kitsumkalum River Bridge.

One option would be to have the extension run on the north side of the highway, but it’s deemed as problematic due to the number of driveways for businesses and other facilities, the overview states.

The majority of the financing for the consultant’s study, which lays out detailed design possibilities and costs, came from a provincial grant.

“This more accurate budgeting would also place the city in a stronger position to apply for possible infrastructure grants for this capital construction project,” read the city’s grant application.