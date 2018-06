Area had been closed down due to high water.

Canoe Beach is re-opening for public use on Friday, June 8. (File photo)

The beach is back.

The City of Salmon Arm is annoucing that Canoe Beach will re-open to the public late afternoon on Friday, June 8.

The beach had been closed to the public since May 28, due to high water. Now that Shuswap Lake has peaked, the water levels have begun to come down.

